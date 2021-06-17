Market cap of Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] reaches 30.53M – now what?

Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FORD] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.68 during the day while it closed the day at $3.16. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Forward Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement With Chipolo, a Device Tracking Company.

Chipolo products locate misplaced and lost keys, backpacks and other items using a smartphone and App including Apple’s Find My network.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) announced an agreement with Chipolo Inc. to distribute its tracker products in the U.S., via exclusive distribution agreements with select big box stores and other retailers.

Forward Industries Inc. stock has also gained 9.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FORD stock has declined by -3.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 85.88% and gained 73.63% year-on date.

The market cap for FORD stock reached $30.53 million, with 9.91 million shares outstanding and 6.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 191.29K shares, FORD reached a trading volume of 15413570 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forward Industries Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

FORD stock trade performance evaluation

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34. With this latest performance, FORD shares gained by 38.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.39 for the last 200 days.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +18.77. Forward Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.15.

Return on Total Capital for FORD is now -5.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.93. Additionally, FORD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forward Industries Inc. [FORD] managed to generate an average of -$20,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Forward Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Forward Industries Inc. [FORD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 15.50% of FORD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 826,530, which is approximately 6.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 456,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in FORD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.39 million in FORD stock with ownership of nearly 7.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Forward Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Forward Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FORD] by around 167,194 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,072 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,348,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,541,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 111,614 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,972 shares during the same period.