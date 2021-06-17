Market cap of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] reaches 222.23M – now what?

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CASI] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 06/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.55, while the highest price level was $1.67. The company report on June 10, 2021 that CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing Of First Patient Of CID-103 In Phase 1 Clinical Trial For Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, announced First-Patient-In in the Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study of CID-103, an investigational novel anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, in patients with previously treated, relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The study is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacology and clinical activity of CID-103.

“We are excited to dose the first patient in the evaluation of CID-103,” commented Wei-Wu He, Ph.D., CASI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “CID-103 has previously shown encouraging preclinical efficacy, a favorable safety profile and greater antibody-dependence cellular cytotoxicity activity over other anti-CD38 mAbs, and we are hopeful this will translate into patient benefit. This Phase 1 trial will generate valuable information and has the potential to provide early evidence of clinical activity in the treatment of multiple myeloma.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.44 percent and weekly performance of -7.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, CASI reached to a volume of 1278940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CASI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

CASI stock trade performance evaluation

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, CASI shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6790, while it was recorded at 1.6700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1825 for the last 200 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] shares currently have an operating margin of -223.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.89.

Return on Total Capital for CASI is now -33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.92. Additionally, CASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] managed to generate an average of -$335,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASI.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CASI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84 million, or 38.10% of CASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASI stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 10,540,715, which is approximately 39.125% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 10,150,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.04 million in CASI stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P., currently with $12.6 million in CASI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CASI] by around 12,098,244 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 501,677 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 40,478,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,078,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,061,727 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 75,808 shares during the same period.