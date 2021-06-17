Market cap of Ayro Inc. [AYRO] reaches 186.28M – now what?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] traded at a high on 06/16/21, posting a 5.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.50. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Gallery Carts Brings More Electric Vehicle Food Service and Retail Solutions to Colleges through OnCampus Brands Partnership.

Gallery Carts, the 40-year industry innovator in food, beverage, and retail service, announced a new partnership with OnCampus Brands. Together, the companies will provide more options to food service operators and brands to enhance the lives of students, staff, and school administrators with new food service delivery and retail sales electric vehicles (EV’s) on K-12, college, and university campuses.

Gallery Carts continues its significant expansion in the electric vehicle space with a unique solution for customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1534151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ayro Inc. stands at 7.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.97%.

The market cap for AYRO stock reached $186.28 million, with 32.01 million shares outstanding and 28.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 1534151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

How has AYRO stock performed recently?

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.10, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.60 and a Current Ratio set at 43.00.

Insider trade positions for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $44 million, or 24.20% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,942,299, which is approximately 177.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 483,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in AYRO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.55 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly 83.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 5,185,590 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 867,059 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,926,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,979,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,394 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 194,988 shares during the same period.