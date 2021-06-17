Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 87.89M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] closed the trading session at $1.00 on 06/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.00, while the highest price level was $1.04. The company report on June 4, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Announces Positive Phase 1 Data Presented at ASCO on 225Ac-J591.

– Drug Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety in Advanced Prostate Cancer Patients.

– Phase 2 Trial Underway.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.48 percent and weekly performance of -4.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, AIKI reached to a volume of 2290198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

AIKI stock trade performance evaluation

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, AIKI shares gained by 1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0028, while it was recorded at 1.0560 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9255 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 184.10 and a Current Ratio set at 184.10.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 16.00% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,329,904, which is approximately 2897.718% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,542,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 million in AIKI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.61 million in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly 344.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 6,814,306 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 72,564 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 448,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,335,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,202 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,727 shares during the same period.