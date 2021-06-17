Market Analysts see Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] falling to $24. Time to buy?

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: WRE] loss -4.74% on the last trading session, reaching $23.90 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2021 that WashREIT Accelerates Transformation Into Multifamily REIT With Agreement to Sell Office Portfolio.

Providing significant capital to deploy into growing multifamily portfolioPlanning expanded geographic focus into the Southeast.

WashREIT (NYSE: WRE) (“WashREIT” or the “Company”), as part of its multi-year strategic transformation into a multifamily REIT, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all its office portfolio to a Brookfield Asset Management private real estate fund for an aggregate purchase price of $766 million. This office portfolio sale consists of twelve office assets, comprising 2,371,000 square feet, located in the Washington, DC metro area. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust represents 84.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.00 billion with the latest information. WRE stock price has been found in the range of $23.845 to $25.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 559.92K shares, WRE reached a trading volume of 1440916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRE shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on WRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRE in the course of the last twelve months was 43.09.

Trading performance analysis for WRE stock

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.32. With this latest performance, WRE shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.64, while it was recorded at 25.83 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +20.65. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for WRE is now 1.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.04. Additionally, WRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE] managed to generate an average of -$144,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [WRE]

There are presently around $1,794 million, or 92.00% of WRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,846,697, which is approximately 7.255% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,010,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $310.96 million in WRE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $132.98 million in WRE stock with ownership of nearly -3.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:WRE] by around 4,222,818 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,471,075 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 66,353,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,047,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,013 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 937,863 shares during the same period.