Market Analysts see Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gaining to $121. Time to buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] traded at a low on 06/16/21, posting a -1.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.46. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation to Participate in Virtual Investor Conferences.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced that it will be participating in the Wells Fargo Virtual Energy Conference on June 2, 2021 and the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Energy Conference on June 8, 2021.

About ValeroValero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 13 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 1.7 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero is also a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which owns and operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.investorvalero.com for more information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3253946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valero Energy Corporation stands at 2.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $33.56 billion, with 407.00 million shares outstanding and 406.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 3253946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $91.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.24, while it was recorded at 81.79 for the last single week of trading, and 62.11 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.46. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of -$143,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted -1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $25,856 million, or 79.30% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,796,365, which is approximately 0.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,633,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.25 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 8.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 536 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 25,173,372 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 20,441,063 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 271,797,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,412,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,447 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,334,879 shares during the same period.