Market Analysts see Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: MBIO] loss -2.52% or -0.09 points to close at $3.48 with a heavy trading volume of 3019360 shares. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Mustang Bio to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating ’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference, taking place virtually from June 21 – 23, 2021. The company will present on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the company’s presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang’s website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

About Mustang BioMustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating ’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as a lentiviral gene therapy for X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

It opened the trading session at $3.54, the shares rose to $3.60 and dropped to $3.3501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MBIO points out that the company has recorded 28.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, MBIO reached to a volume of 3019360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Mustang Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Mustang Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mustang Bio Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for MBIO stock

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, MBIO shares gained by 21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MBIO is now -67.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -72.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.26. Additionally, MBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO] managed to generate an average of -$967,984 per employee.Mustang Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mustang Bio Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mustang Bio Inc. [MBIO]

There are presently around $84 million, or 28.30% of MBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,984,922, which is approximately 19.142% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,974,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.35 million in MBIO stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $8.87 million in MBIO stock with ownership of nearly 50.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mustang Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Mustang Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:MBIO] by around 7,502,940 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,128,443 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 13,649,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,280,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBIO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,330,914 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,939 shares during the same period.