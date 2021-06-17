Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Revenue clocked in at $8.56 billion, down -1.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] slipped around -0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $113.84 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on June 14, 2021 that ICE Reports Record Total Futures and Options Open Interest of 85.8 Million Contracts.

Total Open Interest +10% y/y.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced record open interest of 85.8 million contracts on June 10, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock is now -1.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICE Stock saw the intraday high of $114.90 and lowest of $113.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 121.96, which means current price is +4.49% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, ICE reached a trading volume of 3215534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $133.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $115 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $123, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ICE stock performed recently?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.85, while it was recorded at 113.22 for the last single week of trading, and 109.31 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.93 and a Gross Margin at +69.56. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.34.

Return on Total Capital for ICE is now 10.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.81. Additionally, ICE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] managed to generate an average of $234,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 8.87%.

Insider trade positions for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]

There are presently around $56,852 million, or 90.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,282,322, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,675,049 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.52 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 5.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 610 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 25,106,704 shares. Additionally, 478 investors decreased positions by around 26,330,165 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 447,969,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,406,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,930,165 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,111,149 shares during the same period.