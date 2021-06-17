For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] surged by $2.77 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.35 during the day while it closed the day at $45.12. The company report on June 10, 2021 that ZIM Announces Closing Of Secondary Offering And Full Exercise Of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional Shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (the “Company”), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced the closing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling shareholders of the Company (the “Selling Shareholders”). The offering consisted of 8,021,250 ordinary shares at a price per ordinary share of $40.00, including 1,046,250 ordinary shares underlying an option granted by the Selling Shareholders to the underwriters, which was fully exercised. ZIM did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the Selling Shareholders. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ZIM.”.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays acted as global coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The market cap for ZIM stock reached $5.00 billion, with 109.78 million shares outstanding and 55.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 2013821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $40.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29.

ZIM stock trade performance evaluation

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.03, while it was recorded at 44.75 for the last single week of trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZIM is now 41.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10,794.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 685.48. Additionally, ZIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 498.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,283 million, or 23.40% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,016,530, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 50.36% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 4,470,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.73 million in ZIM stocks shares; and HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD., currently with $145.83 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 28,428,839 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,428,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,428,839 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.