Fastenal Company [FAST] Is Currently -1.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] closed the trading session at $51.01 on 06/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.74, while the highest price level was $51.77. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Fastenal Company Reports 2021 First Quarter Earnings.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST), a leader in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies, announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Except for share and per share information, or as otherwise noted below, dollar amounts are stated in millions. Throughout this document, percentage and dollar calculations, which are based on non-rounded dollar values, may not be able to be recalculated using the dollar values included in this document due to the rounding of those dollar values.

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.46 percent and weekly performance of -3.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, FAST reached to a volume of 3432011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fastenal Company [FAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $51.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on FAST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 180.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

FAST stock trade performance evaluation

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, FAST shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.19, while it was recorded at 52.10 for the last single week of trading, and 48.46 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +45.47. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.21.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 34.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.79. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $42,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fastenal Company posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 7.95%.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,848 million, or 80.70% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,672,720, which is approximately -1.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,817,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in FAST stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 1.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 440 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 22,976,632 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 25,006,972 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 399,919,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,902,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,656,710 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 4,658,092 shares during the same period.