Equity Residential [EQR] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $83

Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $80.12 during the day while it closed the day at $79.19. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Equity Residential Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Full Year Guidance Ranges Raised as Broad-Based Recovery Continues.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and has posted a Q1 2021 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.

Equity Residential stock has also loss -0.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQR stock has inclined by 7.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.77% and gained 33.59% year-on date.

The market cap for EQR stock reached $29.64 billion, with 372.28 million shares outstanding and 367.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, EQR reached a trading volume of 3196165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equity Residential [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Equity Residential shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Equity Residential stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQR stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EQR shares from 72 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 93.81.

EQR stock trade performance evaluation

Equity Residential [EQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, EQR shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Equity Residential [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.25, while it was recorded at 80.27 for the last single week of trading, and 64.19 for the last 200 days.

Equity Residential [EQR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equity Residential [EQR] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.35. Equity Residential’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.19.

Return on Total Capital for EQR is now 3.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equity Residential [EQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.55. Additionally, EQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.92.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equity Residential [EQR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential go to 6.10%.

Equity Residential [EQR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,464 million, or 94.50% of EQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,730,764, which is approximately 0.833% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,700,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in EQR stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $2.28 billion in EQR stock with ownership of nearly 20.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equity Residential stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR] by around 31,377,252 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 27,064,061 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 288,365,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,806,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,042,501 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,164,625 shares during the same period.