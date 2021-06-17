Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is 64.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $162.20 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2021 Earnings.

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its second quarter 2021 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021, through the company’s homepage.

Capital One Financial Corporation stock is now 64.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COF Stock saw the intraday high of $163.31 and lowest of $159.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 168.00, which means current price is +67.25% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3091634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $166.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 113.19.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.65 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.16, while it was recorded at 160.48 for the last single week of trading, and 110.75 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 4.20%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $66,758 million, or 92.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 42,560,097, which is approximately -15.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,838,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 billion in COF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.64 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 492 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 33,598,871 shares. Additionally, 452 investors decreased positions by around 37,615,442 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 340,364,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,579,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,329,396 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,498,657 shares during the same period.