BofA Securities lifts Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] gained 4.76% on the last trading session, reaching $11.23 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit™ Sensor.

Velabit Makes 3D Lidar Available for Safety-Critical Applications.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) introduced the next generation of its Velabit™ sensor, which addresses the cost, safety, and design challenges of autonomous solutions while delivering state-of-the-art performance. Equipped with Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA), the Velabit delivers on what Velodyne customers asked for – an ultra-wide field of view (FoV) and higher resolution.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. represents 189.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.23 billion with the latest information. VLDR stock price has been found in the range of $10.57 to $11.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 4915631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, VLDR shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.86, while it was recorded at 11.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.04 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -163.01 and a Gross Margin at +26.34. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.15.

Return on Total Capital for VLDR is now -72.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.93. Additionally, VLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] managed to generate an average of -$484,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $261 million, or 12.10% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,416,632, which is approximately -6.794% of the company’s market cap and around 38.80% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 2,444,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.45 million in VLDR stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $21.43 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 20.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 10,566,742 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 7,512,364 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,126,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,205,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,936,912 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,575,210 shares during the same period.