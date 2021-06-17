BioNTech SE [BNTX] moved down -6.56: Why It’s Important

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] traded at a low on 06/16/21, posting a -6.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $203.85. The company report on June 10, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide 500 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to U.S. Government for Donation to Poorest Nations.

U.S. government to purchase at not-for-profit price 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million in the first half of 2022.

Doses to be donated to approximately 100 low- and lower middle-income countries including those in the African Union via the COVAX Facility.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3866739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioNTech SE stands at 7.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.10%.

The market cap for BNTX stock reached $49.50 billion, with 243.12 million shares outstanding and 214.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 3866739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $195.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $206, while Bryan Garnier kept a Neutral rating on BNTX stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BNTX shares from 123 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 14.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

How has BNTX stock performed recently?

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.59. With this latest performance, BNTX shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.56, while it was recorded at 224.19 for the last single week of trading, and 118.98 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for BioNTech SE [BNTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioNTech SE posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -542.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNTX.

Insider trade positions for BioNTech SE [BNTX]

There are presently around $6,078 million, or 13.40% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,738,012, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,821,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.91 million in BNTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $422.97 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 31.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 12,480,793 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,379,673 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 12,955,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,815,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,393,814 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,566,887 shares during the same period.