BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] is -8.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] loss -4.37% or -2.69 points to close at $58.84 with a heavy trading volume of 1241061 shares. The company report on June 15, 2021 that BigCommerce Gives Merchants Control of Their Data with Launch of Big Open Data Solutions.

Merchants can now make data-driven decisions using pre-built integrations with top data and analytics tools including Google BigQuery, Google Data Studio and Twilio Segment.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the global launch of Big Open Data Solutions, a full product suite featuring both native and best-of-breed partner data solutions that give merchants the ability to aggregate, analyze, understand and use online store data to gain insight into customer behavior to enhance decision-making and improve business performance.

It opened the trading session at $61.01, the shares rose to $62.4981 and dropped to $57.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIGC points out that the company has recorded -18.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 1241061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $60, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

Trading performance analysis for BIGC stock

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, BIGC shares gained by 28.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.99, while it was recorded at 60.99 for the last single week of trading, and 70.09 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $2,599 million, or 71.50% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,602,763, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; REVOLUTION GROWTH MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 5,668,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.55 million in BIGC stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $261.48 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 5761.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 22,612,411 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,381,959 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,172,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,166,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,003,360 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,235,817 shares during the same period.