Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] Revenue clocked in at $417.90 million, up 18.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ: BYND] gained 1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $147.63 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Beyond Meat® Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate and Support the Company’s Vision for Strategic Growth.

Phil Hardin Joins as Chief Financial Officer.

Deanna Jurgens Joins as Chief Growth Officer.

Beyond Meat Inc. represents 62.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.17 billion with the latest information. BYND stock price has been found in the range of $144.7639 to $150.8592.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, BYND reached a trading volume of 3052001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BYND shares is $119.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BYND stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Beyond Meat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Beyond Meat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $125, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on BYND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beyond Meat Inc. is set at 7.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.11.

Trading performance analysis for BYND stock

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, BYND shares gained by 44.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.61, while it was recorded at 148.20 for the last single week of trading, and 143.49 for the last 200 days.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.75 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Beyond Meat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.97.

Return on Total Capital for BYND is now -7.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.93. Additionally, BYND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND] managed to generate an average of -$75,360 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Beyond Meat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beyond Meat Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BYND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beyond Meat Inc. go to -6.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Beyond Meat Inc. [BYND]

There are presently around $4,680 million, or 51.90% of BYND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYND stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,781,932, which is approximately 27.423% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,937,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.3 million in BYND stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $326.89 million in BYND stock with ownership of nearly 1.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beyond Meat Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Beyond Meat Inc. [NASDAQ:BYND] by around 6,072,172 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 4,735,912 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 20,894,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,702,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYND stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,340,062 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,672,844 shares during the same period.