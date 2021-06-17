Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] Revenue clocked in at $3.60 million, down -21.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] price surged by 9.71 percent to reach at $1.36. The company report on June 7, 2021 that Atara Biotherapeutics Presents Positive Tab-cel® Long-Term Overall Survival Data for Epstein-Barr Virus-Driven Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disease After Solid Organ Transplant at ATC 2021 Virtual Connect.

All patients with a complete response (CR) or a partial response (PR) to tab-cel® alive at one year.

Overall tab-cel® survival benefit demonstrated across previous treatment subgroups.

A sum of 1224570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 930.14K shares. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $15.44 and dropped to a low of $14.57 until finishing in the latest session at $15.36.

Guru’s Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $20 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $31, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on ATRA stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ATRA shares from 26 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 358.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

ATRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.96, while it was recorded at 14.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -78.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.28. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$701,648 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

ATRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,339 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,477,488, which is approximately -6.933% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,949,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.74 million in ATRA stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $105.76 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 10,029,785 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 9,119,599 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 68,048,629 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,198,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 669,701 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 753,025 shares during the same period.