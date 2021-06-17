Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -4.76: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] traded at a low on 06/16/21, posting a -4.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.80. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval to Expand Enrollment of its AP-019 Phase II Study to India.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, announced it has received regulatory approval to expand enrollment of its AP-019 Phase II study to India. The study will utilize inhaled Ampion™ to treat those suffering from respiratory distress due to COVID-19.

“FDA approval to include study sites in India further illustrates the continued need for our therapy,” said Michael Macaluso, President and CEO of Ampio. “Currently, India is reporting an average of more than 3,200 daily deaths from COVID-19 and over 94,000 new cases per day. We expect this expansion to shorten the timeline for overall study enrollment and potentially assist one of the world’s highest density populations of COVID-19 infections.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1987165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.52%.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $348.26 million, with 195.39 million shares outstanding and 181.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 1987165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 227.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.03 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7926, while it was recorded at 1.8060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4416 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Earnings analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $56 million, or 17.80% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,481,658, which is approximately 5.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,554,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 million in AMPE stocks shares; and WILLIS INVESTMENT COUNSEL, currently with $3.89 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 78.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,815,712 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 927,814 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 23,274,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,017,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,095,887 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 212,636 shares during the same period.