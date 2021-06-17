Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Stock trading around $16.46 per share: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.79%. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Altimmune Announces Positive Interim Data from ALT-801 Phase 1 Trial in Overweight and Obese Volunteers.

Weight loss of 5.4% achieved at 6 weeks of treatment with 1.8 mg once weekly dose, surpassing the 2% pre-established treatment target.

Ascending multi-dose regimen well-tolerated without necessity for dose titration.

Over the last 12 months, ALT stock rose by 112.39%. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $619.23 million, with 38.91 million shares outstanding and 36.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ALT stock reached a trading volume of 23383233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ALT shares from 31 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 91.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.79 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 14.66 for the last single week of trading, and 13.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altimmune Inc. [ALT] shares currently have an operating margin of -470.78. Altimmune Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -599.20.

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.81. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,140,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.00 and a Current Ratio set at 25.00.

ALT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc. posted -0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $393 million, or 62.50% of ALT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 3,500,000, which is approximately -22.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,942,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.43 million in ALT stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $45.41 million in ALT stock with ownership of nearly 46.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altimmune Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ:ALT] by around 7,718,503 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,389,606 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,739,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,847,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,134,359 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 900,839 shares during the same period.