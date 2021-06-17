Alfi Inc. [ALF] moved down -4.02: Why It’s Important

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.69 at the close of the session, down -4.02%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft Digital Tablets Nationwide.

Contract executed with All-Niter for Alfi fulfillment center in Miami.

Alfi supply chain fully integrated with All-Niter for rapid scalability.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.08M shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 74023184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alfi Inc. [ALF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 0.84

How has ALF stock performed recently?

Alfi Inc. [ALF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 103.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.20 for Alfi Inc. [ALF], while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -67.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 448.14. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.