Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] stock Upgrade by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $1.50

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] price surged by 2.51 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on June 14, 2021 that Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders.

Highlights the Company’s High-Potential Products and Pipeline.

Notes the Current Board and Management Have Presided Over Significant Outperformance Over the Past Year.

A sum of 4434958 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.79M shares. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares reached a high of $1.05 and dropped to a low of $0.96 until finishing in the latest session at $0.99.

The one-year ADMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.0. The average equity rating for ADMP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMP shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stock. On July 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ADMP shares from 1.90 to 1.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ADMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, ADMP shares gained by 30.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.34 for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8185, while it was recorded at 0.9992 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8424 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -176.43 and a Gross Margin at +9.58. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.84.

Return on Total Capital for ADMP is now -115.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -229.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -249.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -122.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.09. Additionally, ADMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] managed to generate an average of -$425,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ADMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADMP.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.40% of ADMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,731,522, which is approximately 177.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,888,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 million in ADMP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.07 million in ADMP stock with ownership of nearly 92.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP] by around 7,472,532 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 730,921 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 4,343,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,546,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMP stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,589 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 547,280 shares during the same period.