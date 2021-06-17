17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell -67.68% so far this year. What now?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] closed the trading session at $4.14 on 06/16/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.03, while the highest price level was $4.28. The company report on May 25, 2021 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.68 percent and weekly performance of 2.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, YQ reached to a volume of 1477038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on YQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

YQ stock trade performance evaluation

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, YQ shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 4.37 for the last single week of trading.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.07 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.52.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -96.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.08. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] managed to generate an average of -$61,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 111.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 9.26%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 5.30% of YQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 6,023,189, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.03% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 779,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.23 million in YQ stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.99 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 1,190,471 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 9,524,576 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,722,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,992,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,948 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 9,059,776 shares during the same period.