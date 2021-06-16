XL Fleet Corp. [XL] Is Currently -4.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE: XL] closed the trading session at $8.13 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.90, while the highest price level was $8.53. The company report on June 9, 2021 that XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event Featuring Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer reaffirms Michigan and XL Fleet’s joint commitment to accelerating the electrification of the automotive and commercial fleet industry.

Expansion to Detroit region enables XL Fleet to attract top automotive and commercial vehicle engineering talent.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.74 percent and weekly performance of -11.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, XL reached to a volume of 5009482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XL Fleet Corp. [XL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XL shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for XL Fleet Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for XL Fleet Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XL Fleet Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for XL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

XL stock trade performance evaluation

XL Fleet Corp. [XL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.53. With this latest performance, XL shares gained by 36.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for XL Fleet Corp. [XL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 12.48 for the last 200 days.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XL Fleet Corp. [XL] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.20 and a Gross Margin at +10.43. XL Fleet Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -297.99.

Return on Total Capital for XL is now -7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.11. Additionally, XL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XL Fleet Corp. [XL] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.XL Fleet Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 37.50 and a Current Ratio set at 38.10.

XL Fleet Corp. [XL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $197 million, or 17.90% of XL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,830,342, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,964,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.1 million in XL stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $15.07 million in XL stock with ownership of nearly 278.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XL Fleet Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in XL Fleet Corp. [NYSE:XL] by around 16,550,937 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 6,023,414 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,639,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,213,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,755,468 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,122,879 shares during the same period.