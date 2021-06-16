why Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.25

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] slipped around -0.7 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.27 at the close of the session, down -3.19%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Medical Properties Trust to Invest $950 Million in Behavioral Health Platform.

Includes Purchase and Leaseback of 18 Inpatient Behavioral Hospital Facilities Valued at $760 Million and Acquisition of Interests in $190 Million Operating Company.

Year-to-Date Investment Total Exceeds $2.5 Billion.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is now -2.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPW Stock saw the intraday high of $21.99 and lowest of $21.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.82, which means current price is +6.83% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, MPW reached a trading volume of 7834286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $24 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Truist kept a Hold rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has MPW stock performed recently?

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.59, while it was recorded at 21.70 for the last single week of trading, and 20.46 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.33. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +142.19.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,042,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW.

Insider trade positions for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $10,158 million, or 83.50% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,413,708, which is approximately 11.205% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,251,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $705.23 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly 3.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 52,402,434 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 15,532,583 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 409,628,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,563,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,506,274 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,243 shares during the same period.