why Alcoa Corporation [AA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.32

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $36.29 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.75, while the highest price level was $36.36. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William F. Oplinger to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Conference.

Alcoa Corporation announced that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 12th Annual Global Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The session will be available through a live audio webcast beginning at approximately 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 9, on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. Also, a slide presentation will be posted at approximately 7:00 a.m. at the same location on the day of the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 57.44 percent and weekly performance of -6.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 58.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.51M shares, AA reached to a volume of 8569661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $40.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 19 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 44.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.82, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,322 million, or 81.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,960,519, which is approximately 3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,156,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $550.02 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $305.65 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 5.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 25,334,712 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 21,308,212 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 100,012,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,655,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,457,244 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 4,122,888 shares during the same period.