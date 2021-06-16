VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Revenue clocked in at $0.90 million, up 51.64% YTD: What’s Next?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] price surged by 5.84 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on June 10, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (“VBI” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The total number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) represented by shareholders (“Shareholders”) present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 162,568,059 Common Shares, representing 63.99% of VBI’s issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 16, 2021.

A sum of 6603068 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.54M shares. VBI Vaccines Inc. shares reached a high of $4.1773 and dropped to a low of $3.83 until finishing in the latest session at $4.17.

Guru’s Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1228.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

VBIV Stock Performance Analysis:

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.52. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 53.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.14 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 4.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VBI Vaccines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $504 million, or 47.80% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 18,681,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.9 million in VBIV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.79 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly 5.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 7,094,097 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 7,808,887 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 105,971,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,874,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,605,338 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,517 shares during the same period.