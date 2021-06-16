Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] Stock trading around $32.53 per share: What’s Next?

Titan Machinery Inc. [NASDAQ: TITN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.61%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Titan Machinery Inc. Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended April 30, 2021.

– Revenue for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Increased 20.1% to $372.7 million -.

– GAAP EPS for First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $0.47 and Adjusted EPS was $0.46 -.

Over the last 12 months, TITN stock rose by 207.76%. The one-year Titan Machinery Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.86. The average equity rating for TITN stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $716.96 million, with 22.17 million shares outstanding and 19.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.80K shares, TITN stock reached a trading volume of 1051829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TITN shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TITN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Titan Machinery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Titan Machinery Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on TITN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Machinery Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for TITN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

TITN Stock Performance Analysis:

Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, TITN shares gained by 24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 207.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TITN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.79 for Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.42, while it was recorded at 31.45 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Titan Machinery Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Titan Machinery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for TITN is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, TITN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] managed to generate an average of $8,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Titan Machinery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TITN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Machinery Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TITN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Titan Machinery Inc. go to 25.00%.

Titan Machinery Inc. [TITN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $540 million, or 76.60% of TITN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TITN stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,782,808, which is approximately -1.615% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,428,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.45 million in TITN stocks shares; and GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $37.83 million in TITN stock with ownership of nearly -15.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Machinery Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Machinery Inc. [NASDAQ:TITN] by around 2,746,872 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,980,804 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,859,920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,587,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TITN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,074 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 836,161 shares during the same period.