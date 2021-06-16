The Macerich Company [MAC] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $12

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.63 during the day while it closed the day at $17.10. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Macerich Issues 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

– Report Highlights People-First Approach that Guided 2020 Actions, and Continued Industry Leadership in Sustainability -.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, issued the Company’s Corporate Responsibility Report with data for the period ending December 31, 2020.

The Macerich Company stock has also loss -4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MAC stock has inclined by 27.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.03% and gained 60.26% year-on date.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $3.64 billion, with 158.58 million shares outstanding and 148.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 4430661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Macerich Company [MAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $8 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 244.54.

MAC stock trade performance evaluation

The Macerich Company [MAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.63 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 17.51 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.96 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.77.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 280.64. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of $208,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Macerich Company posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,371 million, or 72.00% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,876,619, which is approximately 4.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,141,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.33 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $122.3 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly -1.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 43,259,035 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 36,007,869 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 59,365,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,631,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,801,669 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 28,858,007 shares during the same period.