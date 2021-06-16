The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] Is Currently -7.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] loss -7.70% or -0.57 points to close at $6.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8848489 shares. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) for breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020. The GEO Group is an integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers.

It opened the trading session at $7.30, the shares rose to $7.36 and dropped to $6.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEO points out that the company has recorded -26.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, GEO reached to a volume of 8848489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for GEO stock

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.15. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. The GEO Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for GEO is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 333.56. Additionally, GEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 327.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] managed to generate an average of $5,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The GEO Group Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $645 million, or 79.30% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,793,663, which is approximately 2.559% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,940,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.53 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $29.3 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 8.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The GEO Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 14,723,017 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,292,094 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,402,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,417,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,357 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,302,817 shares during the same period.