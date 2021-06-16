Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Stock trading around $12.93 per share: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.60%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Anterix and Ericsson connect utilities over 4G and 5G across North America with FCC-certified radios.

Ericsson and Anterix, the largest holder of licensed and contiguous 900MHz spectrum in the United States, are collaborating to deploy innovative private network operational models in the utilities segment. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently certified the Ericsson Radio 2212/2012 in this spectrum, which will complement Ericsson’s existing utility deployments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CRBS), as utilities increasingly look to private cellular networks to build more reliable, secure, and flexible digital infrastructures to accommodate current and future mission-critical use cases.

The radios will operate in 4G/LTE with the ability to seamlessly transition to 5G in the future. The Ericsson Radio 2212 from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio is a small and light, multi-standard outdoor macro radio offering excellent radio performance and power efficiency for wide-area 3GPP radio products, which can be combined with other solutions for a flexible and scalable installation.

Over the last 12 months, ERIC stock rose by 43.19%. The one-year Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.49. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.03 billion, with 3.33 billion shares outstanding and 3.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, ERIC stock reached a trading volume of 4596057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $16.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ERIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 13.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ERIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 16.21%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,611 million, or 9.70% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 112,881,472, which is approximately -6.955% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 28,020,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.3 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $203.82 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly -14.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 24,577,598 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 32,066,721 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 222,602,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,246,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,709,110 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,880,150 shares during the same period.