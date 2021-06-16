Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] moved up 3.57: Why It’s Important

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] closed the trading session at $2.61 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.54, while the highest price level was $2.83. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Year-End Financial Results and Expected Fiscal Year 2021 Key Milestones.

– Multiple GM1 gangliosidosis program milestones expected in FY2021, including 12-month data updates from the ongoing dose-escalation study and meeting with FDA to align on registrational pathway.

– Strong cash position with $119 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021, and cash runway expected into Q4 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.12 percent and weekly performance of 14.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 645.32K shares, SIOX reached to a volume of 4506310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

SIOX stock trade performance evaluation

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.47. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.50 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -41.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.01. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$772,024 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIOX.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 35.80% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,489,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,186,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 million in SIOX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.53 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly 7.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 8,510,494 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,427,427 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 9,436,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,374,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,324 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,615 shares during the same period.