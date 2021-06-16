Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Stock trading around $14.31 per share: What’s Next?

Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.33%. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Photronics to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in June.

Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Photronics is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a virtual meeting time.

Over the last 12 months, PLAB stock rose by 25.75%. The one-year Photronics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.82. The average equity rating for PLAB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $900.96 million, with 62.05 million shares outstanding and 61.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.32K shares, PLAB stock reached a trading volume of 1102477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Photronics Inc. [PLAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Photronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Photronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on PLAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Photronics Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAB in the course of the last twelve months was 35.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

PLAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.33. With this latest performance, PLAB shares gained by 10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.40 for Photronics Inc. [PLAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.97, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Photronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Photronics Inc. [PLAB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.49 and a Gross Margin at +22.09. Photronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.55.

Return on Total Capital for PLAB is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.42. Additionally, PLAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Photronics Inc. [PLAB] managed to generate an average of $19,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Photronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

PLAB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Photronics Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Photronics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Photronics Inc. [PLAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $788 million, or 90.20% of PLAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,431,027, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,984,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.33 million in PLAB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $60.99 million in PLAB stock with ownership of nearly -1.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Photronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Photronics Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAB] by around 3,985,050 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,219,295 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 44,880,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,084,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAB stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,077,922 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,932 shares during the same period.