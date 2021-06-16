Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] Revenue clocked in at $412.00 million, up 76.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: PANL] price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on May 27, 2021 that M/V Nordic Nuluujaak Delivered to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

High Ice Class Newbuilding Post Panamax Dry Bulker.

First in series of four newbuilding vessels to be delivered this year.

A sum of 1844941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 506.99K shares. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.89 and dropped to a low of $4.46 until finishing in the latest session at $4.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

PANL Stock Performance Analysis:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, PANL shares gained by 30.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.04 for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.96. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Total Capital for PANL is now 5.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.71. Additionally, PANL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] managed to generate an average of $25,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PANL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANL.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 58.90% of PANL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANL stocks are: ROCKLAND TRUST CO with ownership of 9,679,403, which is approximately -5.707% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISORY SERVICES LTD, holding 1,295,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.32 million in PANL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.62 million in PANL stock with ownership of nearly 9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ:PANL] by around 444,639 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 921,099 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,896,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,262,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 299,471 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 40,157 shares during the same period.