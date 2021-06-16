Oil States International Inc. [OIS] moved up 9.27: Why It’s Important

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] closed the trading session at $8.13 on 06/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.49, while the highest price level was $8.18. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Oil States Wins Spotlight on New Technology® Award for Deepsea Mineral Riser System.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology® Award by the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) for its Merlin™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System. The award recognizes Oil States for their technological advances in support of the developing deepsea minerals industry. Oil States has adapted its Merlin™ riser and connection system technology to support this rapidly developing industry of deepsea minerals gathering.

Oil States’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,”We are proud and honored to receive a Spotlight on New Technology® Award from OTC. Our Merlin™ Deepsea Mineral Riser System provides a robust, fast make-up, hands-free, automated system capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions in the remote deepwater regions of the world. We would like to thank the OTC for this award and the associated recognition it brings for our technology supporting the emerging renewable energy industry. We look forward to supporting the growing demand for future deepsea minerals gathering required for the advancement of clean energy technologies.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.95 percent and weekly performance of 9.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, OIS reached to a volume of 2279995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oil States International Inc. [OIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $7.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

OIS stock trade performance evaluation

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, OIS shares gained by 23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.48 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.39, while it was recorded at 7.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.81 and a Gross Margin at -3.49. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.41.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.08. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$200,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oil States International Inc. [OIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $415 million, or 85.00% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,872,111, which is approximately 7.151% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,480,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.69 million in OIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $29.2 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly 4.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 6,087,462 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,248,122 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 39,765,509 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,101,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,240 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,133,639 shares during the same period.