Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] is -32.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] traded at a high on 06/15/21, posting a 3.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.44. The company report on June 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COHR, SNX, PFBI, MLND; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5778774 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.00%.

The market cap for MLND stock reached $27.43 million, with 19.02 million shares outstanding and 17.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, MLND reached a trading volume of 5778774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLND shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MLND shares from 25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

How has MLND stock performed recently?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, MLND shares gained by 45.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.66 for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1409, while it was recorded at 1.3880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6824 for the last 200 days.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLND.

Insider trade positions for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

There are presently around $10 million, or 37.20% of MLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLND stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 1,766,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,348,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in MLND stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.33 million in MLND stock with ownership of nearly 66% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND] by around 2,907,931 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,629,586 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 527,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,064,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLND stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 775,876 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,545,443 shares during the same period.