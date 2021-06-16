Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 240.29M – now what?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] slipped around -0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, down -6.99%. The company report on June 11, 2021 that Tyme Technologies, Inc. Completes Strategic Review, Announces OASIS Breast Trial With Georgetown University, and Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

– Comprehensive strategic review identified breast cancer as a priority indication for development, a focus on second-line pancreatic cancer, and continuation of trial in high-risk sarcomas.

– Recently appointed acting Chief Medical Officer and incoming Chief Financial Officer bolster leadership team expertise.

Tyme Technologies Inc. stock is now 9.02% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TYME Stock saw the intraday high of $1.40 and lowest of $1.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +19.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 4409618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has TYME stock performed recently?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.29. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4586, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4581 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -44.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,633 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

Earnings analysis for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TYME.

Insider trade positions for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]

There are presently around $27 million, or 11.80% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,798,366, which is approximately 30.178% of the company’s market cap and around 28.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,189,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.9 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.0 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly -31.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 6,069,023 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,096,005 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 12,908,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,073,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,441 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 172,881 shares during the same period.