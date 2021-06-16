Market Analysts see Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gaining to $16.50. Time to buy?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] price plunged by -8.98 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group’s Subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services, Awarded $64.0 Million, 137-Megawatt Project from Fortune 100 Energy Company.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“Orbital”), announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (“OSS”), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (“EPC”) contract (“the Contract”) to construct a 137-megawatt solar farm in Arkansas by a North American, Fortune 100 Energy Company. The project has an expected total value of over $64.0 million.

The Contract calls for OSS to design, engineer, and produce a utility-scale solar array to be delivered in early 2022. Under the Contract terms, OSS will provide full utility-scale EPC services, including substation construction.

A sum of 3921202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.71M shares. Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $5.05 and dropped to a low of $4.61 until finishing in the latest session at $4.66.

Guru’s Opinion on Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

OEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 41.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 291.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 584.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orbital Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OEG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 19.00% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,634,462, which is approximately 47.525% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,475,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.88 million in OEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 1326.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 3,795,071 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,573,327 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 211,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,579,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144,949 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,694 shares during the same period.