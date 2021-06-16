Market Analysts see Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] traded at a high on 06/15/21, posting a 8.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.55. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Jounce Therapeutics Achieves First Milestone in Exclusive License Agreement with Gilead Sciences and FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Anti-CCR8 Antibody.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JTX-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, for which Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) has exclusive rights to develop and commercialize. The IND clearance triggers a $25.0 million milestone payment to Jounce.

JTX-1811, which will be referred to as GS-1811 in Gilead’s pipeline, is a monoclonal antibody created by Jounce and designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory (TITR) cells. The target of JTX-1811 is CCR8, a chemokine receptor enriched on TITR cells. When JTX-1811 binds to CCR8, it targets TITR cells for depletion by enhancing an antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity mechanism.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4448888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.79%.

The market cap for JNCE stock reached $403.02 million, with 45.96 million shares outstanding and 41.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 337.62K shares, JNCE reached a trading volume of 4448888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, JNCE shares dropped by -1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.37. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.33.

Return on Total Capital for JNCE is now -21.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.99. Additionally, JNCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] managed to generate an average of -$342,516 per employee.Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.70 and a Current Ratio set at 20.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNCE.

There are presently around $273 million, or 71.70% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: TRV GP II, LLC with ownership of 6,500,349, which is approximately -29.347% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, holding 3,262,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.63 million in JNCE stocks shares; and TRV GP III, LLC, currently with $23.02 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 14,812,193 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 5,766,009 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,629,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,207,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,535,437 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,497 shares during the same period.