Market Analysts see Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: EDIT] price plunged by -8.90 percent to reach at -$3.43. The company report on June 16, 2021 that Editas Medicine Reports Inducement Grants to New Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer.

Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, announced the grant of inducement awards to the Company’s newly appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Shearman, Ph.D., and Senior Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer, Chi Li, Ph.D. In connection with the appointments, the Editas Medicine Board of Directors approved a stock option grant and a restricted stock unit award to each of Drs. Shearman and Li as inducements material to their entering into employment with Editas Medicine in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s stock options provide for the purchase of up to 52,718 shares and 44,202 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock at a price of $38.53 per share, the closing price per share of Editas Medicine common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of grant, and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each individual’s employment start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to their continued service relationship with Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates. Drs. Shearman’s and Li’s restricted stock unit awards are for 32,701 shares and 14,144 shares, respectively, of Editas Medicine common stock and vest as to 25 percent of the shares on each one-year anniversary of their employment start date until the fourth anniversary of their employment start date, subject to their continued service to Editas Medicine through the applicable vesting dates.

About Editas MedicineAs a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

A sum of 1724240 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.34M shares. Editas Medicine Inc. shares reached a high of $38.35 and dropped to a low of $34.90 until finishing in the latest session at $35.10.

The one-year EDIT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.48. The average equity rating for EDIT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDIT shares is $44.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDIT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Editas Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Editas Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on EDIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Editas Medicine Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33.

EDIT Stock Performance Analysis:

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.47. With this latest performance, EDIT shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.26 for Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.87, while it was recorded at 36.87 for the last single week of trading, and 43.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Editas Medicine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.61. Editas Medicine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.82.

Return on Total Capital for EDIT is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.64. Additionally, EDIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] managed to generate an average of -$493,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Editas Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

EDIT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Editas Medicine Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDIT.

Editas Medicine Inc. [EDIT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,869 million, or 74.10% of EDIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDIT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,751,923, which is approximately -13.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,347,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.81 million in EDIT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $201.38 million in EDIT stock with ownership of nearly 8.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Editas Medicine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Editas Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ:EDIT] by around 7,475,188 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 7,209,203 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 38,559,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,244,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDIT stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,990 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,484 shares during the same period.