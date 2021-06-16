Market Analysts see B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE: BGS] traded at a low on 06/15/21, posting a -0.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.86. The company report on May 19, 2021 that B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

At the closing market price of the common stock on May 18, 2021, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 6.5%. This is the 67th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4509955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B&G Foods Inc. stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for BGS stock reached $2.18 billion, with 64.58 million shares outstanding and 63.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, BGS reached a trading volume of 4509955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGS shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for B&G Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for B&G Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on BGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B&G Foods Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for BGS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has BGS stock performed recently?

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, BGS shares gained by 12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.97 for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.31, while it was recorded at 33.46 for the last single week of trading, and 29.75 for the last 200 days.

B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.99 and a Gross Margin at +23.76. B&G Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.71.

Return on Total Capital for BGS is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.79. Additionally, BGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B&G Foods Inc. [BGS] managed to generate an average of $41,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.B&G Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, B&G Foods Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B&G Foods Inc. go to 0.40%.

Insider trade positions for B&G Foods Inc. [BGS]

There are presently around $1,534 million, or 72.10% of BGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,084,709, which is approximately 5.152% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,229,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.8 million in BGS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.5 million in BGS stock with ownership of nearly 30.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B&G Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in B&G Foods Inc. [NYSE:BGS] by around 3,920,020 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 8,081,297 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 33,292,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,293,393 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,414 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,567 shares during the same period.