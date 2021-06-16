Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Stock trading around $187.88 per share: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.84%. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Lowe’s to Present at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-commerce Conference.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 21st Annual Consumer Growth and E-commerce Conference.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock rose by 47.09%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.66. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.40 billion, with 718.00 million shares outstanding and 695.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 4446565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $228.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 303.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.39 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.88, while it was recorded at 189.55 for the last single week of trading, and 174.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 3.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 19.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100,869 million, or 77.90% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,591,517, which is approximately -1.649% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,906,962 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.13 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.9 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 932 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 22,396,620 shares. Additionally, 978 investors decreased positions by around 34,576,452 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 479,906,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,879,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,061,343 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,547,367 shares during the same period.