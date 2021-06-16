Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] Is Currently -8.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] loss -8.52% or -2.59 points to close at $27.80 with a heavy trading volume of 4722080 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Jumia Reports First Quarter 2021 Results; Continued Progress Towards Profitability.

Gross profit increased by 11% year-over-year.

Gross Profit after Fulfillment expense was up 149% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $30.27, the shares rose to $30.35 and dropped to $27.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JMIA points out that the company has recorded -27.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -445.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 4722080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JMIA shares is $27.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JMIA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.00.

Trading performance analysis for JMIA stock

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.30. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 7.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 385.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 29.77 for the last single week of trading, and 31.29 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.89 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.26.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -66.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.86. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] managed to generate an average of -$45,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jumia Technologies AG posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JMIA.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

There are presently around $686 million, or 27.80% of JMIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JMIA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 9,171,365, which is approximately 2.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,613,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.85 million in JMIA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $43.0 million in JMIA stock with ownership of nearly -14.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 5,606,332 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 7,254,712 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,825,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,686,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,658,385 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,095,525 shares during the same period.