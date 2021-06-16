Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $187

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a low on 06/15/21, posting a -0.53 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $164.49. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 21st to review second-quarter results. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Christopher DelOrefice, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call. The question and answer portion of the call will also include Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5010091 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.20%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $438.73 billion, with 2.63 billion shares outstanding and 2.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5010091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $163 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 42.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.57 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.03, while it was recorded at 165.50 for the last single week of trading, and 156.77 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.79 and a Gross Margin at +66.09. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.47. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $109,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 7.45%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $295,035 million, or 69.20% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 229,730,647, which is approximately 0.783% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 189,690,998 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.2 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.07 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,801 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 51,536,156 shares. Additionally, 1,300 investors decreased positions by around 63,422,746 shares, while 299 investors held positions by with 1,678,673,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,793,632,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,002,631 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,303,918 shares during the same period.