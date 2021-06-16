Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $20

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] gained 0.45% or 0.08 points to close at $17.75 with a heavy trading volume of 6951770 shares. The company report on June 5, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Investor Presentation for 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10).

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), provided an updated investor presentation for the 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10). The investor presentation can be located in the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS.

It opened the trading session at $17.48, the shares rose to $17.865 and dropped to $17.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HST points out that the company has recorded 22.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -76.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.71M shares, HST reached to a volume of 6951770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $17.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HST shares from 11.50 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

Trading performance analysis for HST stock

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 17.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.73 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

There are presently around $12,201 million, or 99.40% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,188,070, which is approximately 1.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 79,232,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.29 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly 64.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 73,868,993 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 88,810,139 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 524,696,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 687,376,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,071 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 30,534,527 shares during the same period.