GEE Group Inc. [JOB] Stock trading around $0.58 per share: What’s Next?

GEE Group Inc. [AMEX: JOB] loss -6.00% or -0.04 points to close at $0.58 with a heavy trading volume of 4472622 shares. The company report on June 8, 2021 that CIT Serves as Sole Lender on $20 Million Credit Facility for GEE Group Inc.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) announced that its Asset-Based Lending business served as agent and sole lender on a loan and revolving credit facility for GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB), a leading provider of professional staffing services and human resources solutions. Proceeds from the financing will be used to pay off existing debt and for general working capital purposes.

GEE Group, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a multi-brand national staffing and recruiting firm providing services in the IT, legal, engineering, finance and accounting, healthcare and industrial verticals delivered from two business divisions, professional and commercial.

It opened the trading session at $0.61, the shares rose to $0.61 and dropped to $0.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JOB points out that the company has recorded -43.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, JOB reached to a volume of 4472622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GEE Group Inc. [JOB]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GEE Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2017, representing the official price target for GEE Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $9, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on JOB stock. On January 06, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for JOB shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GEE Group Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for JOB stock

GEE Group Inc. [JOB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, JOB shares gained by 6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for GEE Group Inc. [JOB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6623, while it was recorded at 0.6153 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0687 for the last 200 days.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GEE Group Inc. [JOB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. GEE Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.05.

Return on Total Capital for JOB is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.47. Additionally, JOB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GEE Group Inc. [JOB] managed to generate an average of -$55,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.GEE Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GEE Group Inc. [JOB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GEE Group Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOB.

An analysis of insider ownership at GEE Group Inc. [JOB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.60% of JOB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,251,236, which is approximately 218.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, holding 792,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in JOB stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in JOB stock with ownership of nearly 55.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GEE Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in GEE Group Inc. [AMEX:JOB] by around 1,261,045 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 959,268 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 732,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,953,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOB stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,019 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.