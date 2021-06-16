Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] Stock trading around $9.64 per share: What’s Next?

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: FUSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.75%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Preliminary Safety and Dosimetry Results from its Single-Dose Portion of the Phase 1 Study of FPI-1434.

Product candidate FPI-1434, administered at three different dose levels, demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no drug-related serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicity.

Imaging shows drug uptake across multiple tumor types.

The average equity rating for FUSN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $432.45 million, with 41.78 million shares outstanding and 33.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.73K shares, FUSN stock reached a trading volume of 1386026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]:

Wedbush have made an estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

FUSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, FUSN shares gained by 17.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 8.57 for the last single week of trading, and 11.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FUSN is now -21.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] managed to generate an average of -$1,535,941 per employee.Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.70 and a Current Ratio set at 30.70.

FUSN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -18.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,682.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUSN.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [FUSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $266 million, or 80.40% of FUSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUSN stocks are: JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC. with ownership of 3,670,516, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.05% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,224,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.09 million in FUSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $30.25 million in FUSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:FUSN] by around 1,908,290 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,455,987 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,250,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,615,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUSN stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,367,650 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 594,852 shares during the same period.