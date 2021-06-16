For The Wendy’s Company [WEN], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] slipped around -0.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $23.73 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that Wendy’s® Expands Partnership With Adult Swim On Hit Series Rick And Morty.

Fans Can Enjoy New Custom Coca-Cola Freestyle Mixes and Free Wendy’s Delivery to Celebrate Global Rick and Morty Day on Sunday, June 20.

Wubba Lubba Grub Grub! Wendy’s® and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty are back at it again. they announced year two of a wide-ranging partnership tied to the Emmy ® Award-winning hit series’ fifth season, premiering this Sunday, June 20. Signature elements of this season’s promotion include two new show themed mixes in more than 5,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle machines in Wendy’s locations across the country, free Wendy’s in-app delivery and a restaurant pop-up in Los Angeles with a custom fan drive-thru experience.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now 8.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.65 and lowest of $23.675 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.46, which means current price is +25.82% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 4669507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $26.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 20.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.80. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 24.38 for the last single week of trading, and 22.05 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.80.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 668.85. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 653.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Wendy’s Company posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 18.54%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $3,836 million, or 74.00% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,266,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $457.19 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $394.35 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -4.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 19,361,750 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 19,107,181 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 123,165,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,634,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,014 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 5,313,054 shares during the same period.