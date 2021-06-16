For EOG Resources Inc. [EOG], Analyst sees a rise to $105. What next?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $86.295 during the day while it closed the day at $85.60. The company report on June 8, 2021 that EOG Resources Announces Management Succession Plan.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) announced that Ezra Y. Yacob will become EOG’s Chief Executive Officer and join the Board of Directors, and that Lloyd W. “Billy” Helms, Jr., EOG’s Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed to the additional role of President. Both promotions will be effective October 1, 2021. After 42 years with the company and serving as CEO since 2013, William R. “Bill” Thomas will retire and assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman of the Board as part of the succession plan.

“We are excited to have someone of Ezra’s talent and experience lead EOG forward,” said Thomas. “Ezra’s career with EOG began in 2005 at the dawn of the shale oil and gas era, and I believe he is one of the industry’s foremost experts in the exploration and development of unconventional resources. In keeping with EOG’s unique culture, he has leveraged experience gained working on and leading cross-functional teams throughout his career with EOG. Ezra is a natural leader with a proven track record of success that compliments his strong financial and technical skills.”.

EOG Resources Inc. stock has also loss -2.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has inclined by 21.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 59.70% and gained 71.65% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $50.38 billion, with 583.65 million shares outstanding and 581.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 4381056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $90.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $74 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. On April 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EOG shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, EOG shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.25, while it was recorded at 85.58 for the last single week of trading, and 58.29 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.14 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.09.

Return on Total Capital for EOG is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.26. Additionally, EOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] managed to generate an average of -$208,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EOG Resources Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -360.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 54.52%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,545 million, or 90.80% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 71,269,409, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 55,205,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in EOG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.09 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly 6.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 39,119,959 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 40,680,385 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 440,586,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,386,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,689,639 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 7,277,472 shares during the same period.