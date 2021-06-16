EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved down -4.06: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] slipped around -1.64 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $38.74 at the close of the session, down -4.06%. The company report on June 15, 2021 that EHang Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 15, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ehang.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@ehang.com.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now 83.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $47.3783 and lowest of $37.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.80, which means current price is +96.17% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 9411457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.13. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 83.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.74 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.10, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading, and 29.46 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -27.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $141 million, or 15.20% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: GROWTH INTERFACE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 745,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.89 million in EH stocks shares; and MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.48 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 3,513,578 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 258,645 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 121,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,651,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,277,736 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 237,809 shares during the same period.