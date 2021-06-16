Dougherty & Company lifts Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ: EYES] loss -9.01% on the last trading session, reaching $6.61 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Second Sight Medical Products Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Meeting.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) (the “Company” or “Second Sight”), a leading developer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to create an artificial form of useful vision for blind individuals, announced results of its annual meeting held May 28, 2021.

Second Sight held its annual meeting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 60.98% of shareholders were present online or by proxy. Shareholders voted on four proposals: (1) electing six (6) members of the Board of Directors, to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders in 2022 and until their successors are duly elected and qualified, (2) ratifying the appointment of Gumbiner Savett Inc. as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2021, (3) approving, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers, and (4) indicating, on an advisory basis, the preferred frequency of shareholder advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers. The Board of Directors of the Company unanimously approved each of the Proposals and recommended that the shareholders approve each of the Proposals up for vote at the meeting. The results are:.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. represents 23.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $174.37 million with the latest information. EYES stock price has been found in the range of $6.52 to $7.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, EYES reached a trading volume of 2473340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]:

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2015, representing the official price target for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Trading performance analysis for EYES stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.85. With this latest performance, EYES shares gained by 29.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 455.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.70 for the last 200 days.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for EYES is now -222.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -331.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -450.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.32. Additionally, EYES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES] managed to generate an average of -$1,240,000 per employee.Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYES.

An analysis of insider ownership at Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [EYES]

There are presently around $22 million, or 12.10% of EYES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYES stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.63% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 922,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.1 million in EYES stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.07 million in EYES stock with ownership of nearly 51.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. [NASDAQ:EYES] by around 2,789,537 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 122,557 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 439,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,351,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYES stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,160,730 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 78,775 shares during the same period.